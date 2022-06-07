Bloody Heart and Woori The Virgin received average ratings with Bloody Heart gaining only 6.1 percent and Woori The Virgin achieving 3.1 percent. Bloody Heart still managed to remain the Monday-Tuesday, Number 1 drama of the night while Link, a new drama about a man who shares a special link with a woman and begins to feel emotions experienced by her, gained a rating of 3.3 percent. Best K-Dramas To Binge-Watch: From ‘Crash Landing on You’ to ‘Hospital Playlist’, These 7 Korean Dramas Are Must-Watch.

