Though BTS have mainly been focusing on their solo activities, the band mates are no doubt still in contact with each other and meet up sometimes. V visited Inkigayo to support Jungkook, and now Jungkook surprised fans by coming to the final D-Day concert in Seoul. and performing "Burn It" with Suga. He also performed his new single "Seven" and fans were ecstatic about this sweet reunion. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Surprises ARMYs and Joins Jungkook for 'Seven' Encore Stage During Inkigayo! Watch Full Video.

JK and Yoongi Hug

BTS' Jungkook joins SUGA for a performance of ‘Burn It’ at D-Day The Final concert in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/8Ls3hNorIv — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2023

Jungkook Performs Seven

Jungkook Singing Burn It

OMG JUNGKOOK IS SO COOL 😭pic.twitter.com/zjJOdFT6UG — annie⁷ ✿ (@koongelic) August 4, 2023

Yoonkook Perform Burn It

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)