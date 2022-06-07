Director Min Yeon Hong talks about the action suspense Korean drama about Kim Yo Han played by Kang Ha Neul, called Insider. The cast comprises of Kang Ha Neul, Lee Yoo Young, Heo Sung Tae and other talented actors. The director also talks about how the script captivated him and he couldn't stop reading it. Lee Min-ho, Kim Soo-hyun, Ji Chang-wook - 5 K-drama Actors Obsessed With 'No Caption' Instagram Posts.

Check tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)