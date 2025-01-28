Mumbai Police has dismissed doubts regarding the arrest in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, emphasizing that extensive evidence supports their actions. Authorities have reportedly gathered substantial proof against the accused, including oral statements, physical evidence, and technical findings such as face recognition and fingerprints. Officials maintain that the evidence collected confirms the validity of the accusations. The police remain confident in their investigation, assuring that all protocols were followed to ensure accuracy in identifying and apprehending the accused. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor Upgrades Security for Himself, Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Their Home Following Knife Attack.

Mumbai Police Junk ‘Wrong Man Caught’ Theory, Say ‘We Have Oral, Physical and Technical Evidence’

Mumbai: On Saif Ali Khan attack case, Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Dahiya says, "The accusation is exactly the same. We have received a lot of evidence against the accusation in terms of oral, physical and technical. No, Mumbai Police does not believe this at all,… pic.twitter.com/vR8MsbyNLH — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

