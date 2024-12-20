Akhil Akkineni, the brother of actor Naga Chaitanya, recently visited the sacred Tirumala Temple, showcasing his devotion in traditional attire. The actor was spotted wearing a kasavu mundu and veshti. According to reports, Akhil visited the Srivari Temple at Tirumala and was captured on video exiting the temple after offering his prayers. Akhil recently got engaged to Mumbai-based artist Zainab Ravdjee. While fans are excited for the couple, the wedding date has not yet been revealed. Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged to Zainab Ravdjee; Nagarjuna Akkineni Shares the Delightful News on Social Media and Says ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’ (View Post).

Akhil Akkineni at Tirumala Temple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)