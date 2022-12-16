RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, directed by SS Rajamouli is declared as the highest grossing Indian film in Japan. It has beaten 1995 film Muthu starring Rajinikanth’s 24-year-old record in terms of footfall and the Box Office records in a span of 55 days. HCA Film Awards 2023: RRR Bags Four Nominations Including Best Film, Best Director for SS Rajamouli; Check Out Full List of Nominees of Hollywood Critics Association Awards!

Take A Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)