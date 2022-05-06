Tovino Thomas’ fans are going to get to watch him in a totally different avatar in the upcoming Malayalam movie Thallumaala. Helmed by Khalid Rahman, the actor has talked about playing the character Wazim in this action comedy. He mentioned in his Insta post, “While I truly enjoy getting into characters that demand a very poised, graceful and sometimes even gritty body language, there is something extremely liberating about doing movies where you get to go all out and just have a lot of fun. Wazim is all that and so much more.” Tovino Thomas Flaunts His Ripped Physique! Mollywood Hunk Sets Major Fitness Goals (View Pic).

Tovino Thomas In Thallumaala

