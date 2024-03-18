Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas has taken to his social media to issue a clarification on using his photo or any photo with him for the election campaign. The Mollywood star announced in an Instagram post on March 17 that he is the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) ambassador of the Kerala Election Commission. Announcing the same, the actor said that using his photo or any photo with him for the election campaign is illegal. He added, "In case somebody is using it, I wish to clarify that it is without my knowledge or consent. Wishing everyone a fair election experience." The reaction of the actor comes after an old photo of him was made into a digital poster and used on social media platforms. Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 21: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi's Film Garners Rs 175 Crore Worldwide, Surpasses Tovino Thomas' 2018 Movie Earning.

Check Out Tovino’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

