Asim Riaz was spotted with brother Umar Riaz at the airport in religious white outfit (Ihram) as they head to Mecca in the month of Ramzan for Umrah. The duo were seen happily posing for the paps at the Mumbai airport. To note, this is Bigg Boss fame, Asim's second time at Mecca, as he had earlier gone with best friend Aly Goni to the holiest city in Islam. Ramadan 2023: Aly Goni, Asim Riaz to Perform Their First Umrah Together in Mecca, Shares Pic On Instagram.

Asim and Umar Riaz Go for Umrah:

