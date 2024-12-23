In a surprising turn of events, Bigg Boss 18 saw two more shocking eliminations after Digvijay Rathee's departure. Wild card contestants Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra were sent home during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As the eliminations were announced, Edin and Yamini expressed their gratitude to the BB makers for the chance to be part of the reality show. Despite the exit, they remained positive, reflecting on the incredible experience Salman Khan's reality show had given them. With more drama ahead, the audience is left eagerly waiting to see what happens next in the intense competition. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Digvijay Rathee Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show in Shocking Mid-Week Elimination; Furious Fans Demand His Return.

Yamini Malhotra Evicted From Bigg Boss 18

Edin Rose Evicted From Bigg Boss 18

