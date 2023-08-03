Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a few days away from getting its winner and so all the contestants are putting their best foot forward. Owing to the same, Jiya Shankar, who is nominated this week, is trying everything to stay in the game. Well, as evicted Aashika Bhatia took to her IG stories and slammed Jiya for making an attempt to enter the FAME (Fukra Insaan, Aashika, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav) group by gelling up with them. Recently, Shankar was in the news for her growing bond with Abhishek Malhan on the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Suggests Manisha Rani to Stop Making 'Chumma' Remarks (Watch Video).

Aashika Bhatia Slams Jiya Shankar:

Aashika Bhatia shared a story about Jiya Shankar with caption "F.A.M.E mein ghusne ki koshish kar rahi hai. Kitna istemaal karegi behen? Pehle Abhishek aur ab naag shakti ko 🤦‍♀️," #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/biTYlO582p — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)