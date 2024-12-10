Fans of Mismatched are excited for Season 3, which will be released on December 13. The new season takes place three years after Season 2, showing how the characters are growing up and dealing with love, work, and technology. Netflix has also shared some behind-the-scenes clips, giving fans a sneak peek of what's coming. Netflix captioned, "Spilling the coffee on what happened behind-the-scenes. Watch Mismatched: Season 3, out 13 December, only on Netflix." The new season will be more mature and show how the characters have changed. ‘Mismatched Season 3’: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf Announce Release Date in Adorable Video - WATCH.

‘Mismatched’ 3: Netflix Teases Fans With Playful Behind-the-Scenes Pics From the New Season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)