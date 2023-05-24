After Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay's unfortunate demise, the news of Anupamaa fame Nitesh Pandey came as a shocker to the industrywallahs. He played the role of Dheeraj Kumar in Rupali Ganguly's hit show. Having said that, the actor's last Instagram post saw him happily posing amid nature. That's not it, as he had also shared a pic with onscreen Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) confessing how elated he is to work with her again. Nitesh Pandey Dies at 51: From Acting With Shah Rukh Khan to Being Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Co-Star, All You Need to Know About The Actor Who Passed Away on May 24.
Last Post of Nitesh Pandey:
View this post on Instagram
Nitish Pandey With Rupali Ganguly:
View this post on Instagram