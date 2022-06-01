Stranger Things Season 4 opened to quite the acclaim when it premiered this Friday. While many were wondering that the long episode lengths might have hurt its viewership, it looks like the complete opposite has happened. Stranger Things Season 4 had the biggest premiere for an English language TV show on Netflix. 286.79 Million hours of the show have been viewed. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1 Ending Explained: Decoding the Vecna Twist Revelation in Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s Netflix Show! (SPOILER ALERT).

