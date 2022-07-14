The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea to postpone the NEET UG 2022 examination. While announcing its decision, the Delhi HC said that natural disasters are there. "Something or other keeps happening in the country. That can't be the basis to cancel the exams," it stated. The exams will now be held as per schedule on July 17.

Check tweet:

#BREAKING Delhi High Court dismisses plea to postpone #NEETUG2022 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)