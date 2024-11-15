A thick layer of smog enveloped major cities including Delhi and Mumbai early on Friday, November 15 following a drop in temperatures. Visuals from Delhi, Mumbai and Ayodhya showed dense fog covering many parts of the cities as the air quality worsened. The iconic India Gate in Delhi was seen covered in haze. A layer of dense fog covered Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty and other areas. Foggy morning welcomed residents in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan as well. Watch videos of smog enveloping parts of Delhi, Mumbai and Ayodhya below. Delhi Air Pollution: Primary Schools To Switch to Online Classes Amid Worsening Air Quality in National Capital, Says CM Atishi.

Thick Layer of Smog Blankets Parts of Delhi

VIDEO | As the temperature drops, a thick layer of smog blankets parts of Delhi. Visuals are from India gate area. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/e1QtRzLMHu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2024

Haze Engulfs Mumbai as Air Quality Deteriorates

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Haze engulfs Mumbai as air quality deteriorates. (Visuals from Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty) pic.twitter.com/6MRMEEEv27 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

Ayodhya Covered in Dense Fog

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The city of Ayodhya is covered in a layer of dense fog. pic.twitter.com/I8q1AasHJz — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

