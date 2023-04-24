A day after the Assam police served a notice to Srinivas B.V., national president of the Indian Youth Congress to appear before it, Angkita Dutta said that truth will come out. Speaking about her allegations against BV Srinivas, the former President of Assam Youth Congress said, "It isn't against the party, it's against an individual BV Srinivas. If someone did good work during Covid it doesn't absolve him of his crime." Angkita Dutta Case: Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV Asked To Appear Before Assam Police.

'Truth Will Come Out'

#WATCH | Truth will come out, it isn't against the party, it's against an individual BV Srinivas. If someone did good work during Covid it doesn't absolve him of his crime: Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress about her allegations against BV Srinivas pic.twitter.com/vSJLICLTDE — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)