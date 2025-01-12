In an unprecedented incident at a theatre, fans of actor Balakrishna offered a goat as a sacrifice, hoping to ensure the success of his latest film Daaku Maharaj. The bizarre act took place in front of the theatre, where fans slaughtered the animal and smeared its blood on the Daaku Maharaj poster. A video of the disturbing scene quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. While the fans believe their ritual will bring good luck and make the film a blockbuster, animal lovers have strongly condemned the act. They have expressed outrage over the cruel treatment of the innocent animal, calling it an unacceptable display of superstition. Animal Sacrifice: Enthusiastic Fans Chop Off Goat’s Head Outside Theatre Ahead of Devara Screening; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

