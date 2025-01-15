Army Day 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Salutes Unwavering Courage of Indian Army in His Greetings to Soldiers, Says Government Committed to Welfare of Armed Forces and Their Families

On Army Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for the Indian Army’s unwavering courage and commitment. In a heartfelt message on X, he wrote, "Today, on Army Day, we salute the unwavering courage of the Indian Army, which stands as the sentinel of our nation’s security. We also remember the sacrifices made by the bravehearts who ensure the safety of crores of Indians every day." PM Modi praised the Army’s professionalism and its role in both safeguarding borders and providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters. He further said, "Our government is committed to the welfare of the armed forces and their families. Over the years, we have introduced several reforms and focused on modernisation. This will continue in the times to come." Army Day 2025 Wishes: Leaders Salute Soldiers, Extend Sena Diwas Greetings as Nation Celebrates Indian Army Day.

PM Narendra Modi Salutes Indian Army on Army Day 2025

PM Modi Celebrates Indian Army's Courage and Reaffirms Government's Support

