A video going viral on social media shows AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrating Lohri with the people in Delhi. In the viral clip shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on X (formerly Twitter), Arvind Kejriwal is seen performing Bhangra to Punjabi songs while celebrating the Lohri festival with the people in the national capital. "When the occasion is Lohri, Bhangra is a must," AAP said while sharing the heartwarming video. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: EC Orders Transfer of AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID From Greater Noida to Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Celebrates Lohri With People

