Atul Subhash's suicide case accused Nikita Singhania's Mother, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania were seen dodging media as they fled their Jaunpur house in the dark of the night. Several videos of Nisha Singhania running away from the media have surfaced on social media. In the video, Nisha Singhania was seen pleading with folded hands as she and her son, Anurag, absconded from their home in Jaunpur. An FIR has been filed against 4 people in connection with the suicide of Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, accusing his wife, her family members, and a judge of harassment, extortion, and corruption. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Nikita Singhania Accused Estranged Husband of Harassment, Abuse in Police Complaint; Said He Treated the Husband-Wife Relationship ‘Like a Beast’.

Nikita Singhania’s Mother, Brother Flee Jaunpur Home

Atul Subhash Suicide Case:

