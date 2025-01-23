A major incident unfolded in Karnauti Panchayat, Vaishali district, Bihar, when locals discovered seven live bombs in the Sheikhpura Karnauti area. The alarming discovery was made after children in the vicinity raised an alarm, prompting nearby residents to investigate. According to a local eyewitness, “We were at home when the children started shouting that a bomb had been found. Based on their information, we rushed to the site to check. Upon arriving, we saw seven bombs wrapped in cloth.” The locals immediately informed the authorities, and police teams were dispatched to the area to secure the site and assess the situation. The police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the origin of the bombs and any potential threats to public safety. As of now, no injuries have been reported, and the bombs have been secured by the authorities. Bihar: Email Threatening To Bomb Chief Minister’s Office Claims Al-Qaeda Ties, Patna Police Registers FIR.

7 Live Bombs Wrapped in Cloth Found in Karnauti Panchayat

