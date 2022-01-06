A man believed to be the main accused in the Bulli Bai case in which Muslim women were put up for an online 'auction', has been arrested from Assam, Delhi Police said today.

Neeraj Bishnoi was the mastermind who allegedly created the app on the GitHub platform. The police said he was also the main Twitter account holder that put out vile tweets with photographs of the women, many of them doctored.

'Bulli Bai' app case: Main conspirator arrested by Delhi Police’s IFSO special cell from Assam pic.twitter.com/4IKBiBKC8d — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

#UPDATE | Neeraj Bishnoi (20), arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell's IFSO team in 'Bulli Bai' app case, is a resident of Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat. He is a BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal: IFSO — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)