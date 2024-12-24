Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Christmas celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi on December 23, organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI). Addressing the gathering, Modi expressed sorrow over the violence plaguing society and emphasised the importance of unity in overcoming such challenges. Former CBCI Deputy Secretary General Joseph Chinnayyan praised the Prime Minister's visit, noting that the community had full confidence in Modi to ensure justice and protection for all citizens, regardless of religion or caste. The Prime Minister reassured attendees that the government would treat all communities with equal respect, love, and concern. This marked Modi’s first visit to the CBCI, where he reaffirmed his commitment to fostering harmony and peace across the nation. Christmas 2024: Teachings of Lord Christ Celebrate Love, Harmony, Says PM Narendra Modi at Christmas Celebrations Hosted by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Joins Christmas Celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi

Interacted with Archbishops, Bishops and CBCI members. Also wished His Eminence, Oswald Cardinal Gracias for his 80th birthday. pic.twitter.com/8aoJndwLOt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2024

‘He Was Very Nice,’ Says Former Deputy Secretary General of CBCI Joseph Chinnayyan

Delhi: Joseph Chinnayyan, former Deputy Secretary General of CBCI, said, "He was very nice. We willingly and happily invited the Prime Minister because he is the Prime Minister of India, and we have full confidence in him. Although we have experienced small disturbances in… pic.twitter.com/EEmyXr1h2L — IANS (@ians_india) December 24, 2024

