Tensions escalated at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border today as police deployed tear gas to disperse a large group of protesting farmers. The farmers, who have been raising concerns over various agricultural demands, had planned to march towards the National Capital, Delhi. As the farmers tried to advance towards Delhi, law enforcement officials were forced to intervene, using tear gas to control the crowd and prevent the march from reaching the capital. Farmers’ Delhi March: Haryana Shuts Mobile Internet, Bulk SMS in Parts of Ambala From December 6 to 9.

Tear Gas Fired to Disperse Farmers at Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border

#WATCH | Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border. The farmers have announced to march towards the National Capital-Delhi over their various demands. pic.twitter.com/sTed7fCxIh — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

