In the latest development in the money laundering case, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyender Jain. Earlier in the day, Jain was denied bail by the trial court. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Sends Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody Till April 5, AAP Leader Asks for Religious Books.

Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea

Delhi HC reserves order on the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyender Jain in a money laundering case. He was denied bail by the trial court earlier. pic.twitter.com/mXlUEANP2C — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

