A wedding procession from Gorakhpur to Deoria in Uttar Pradesh turned violent Wednesday night when a drunken participant was mistaken for a thief in Tarkulwa village. Straying from the group, the man knocked on a house door, alarming residents who accused him of theft. A mob tied him to an electric pole and brutally beat him despite his protests. The assault, captured on video, went viral on social media. Police intervened, rescuing the man and providing medical attention.His family collected him the next morning. Bahadur Singh Chauhan Assaulted in Ujjain: Former BJP MLA Beaten by Party Workers At Event in Mahidpur, Video Goes Viral.

