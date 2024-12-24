In recent days, stray animals, particularly dogs in Uttar Pradesh, have become a growing concern, with strays attacking citizens in broad daylight. One such incident has come to the fore from Agra. A pack of stray dogs attacked the elderly woman near Idgah in Agra. A terrifying video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the dogs can be seen surrounding and biting the woman. Dog Attack in Gorakhpur: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree, Injures 17 Including Women and Children in 1 Hour; Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack Agra

आगरा (यूपी), बुजुर्ग महिला चीखती रही चिल्लाती रही लेकिन कोई बचाने नही आया। आगरा के ईदगाह क्षेत्र में आवारा कुत्तो ने बुजर्ग महिला को घेर लिया फिर हमला कर दूर तक कुत्तो ने खींचा, 7-8 कुत्ते बुरी तरह महिला के साथ करते रहे खींचतान। शासन प्रशासन अभी मस्जिद की खुदाई कर मंदिर ढूंढने… pic.twitter.com/62d9DPNPB9 — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) December 24, 2024

