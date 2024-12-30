Amlan Nayak of DFO Chilika Wildlife said that the Dolphin Census in Odisha's Chilika Lake will be conducted as per the dates communicated by the Chief Wildlife Warden. Speaking about the Dolphin Census, Amlan Nayak said that dolphin congregation is seen in many parts of the lake. He also said that about 50 per cent and above dolphins are seen near the outer channel. Migratory Birds Arrive at Odisha’s Chilika Lake as Winter Sets in

DFO Chilika Wildlife on Dolphin Census

#WATCH | Khordha, Odisha | On the Dolphin Census in Chilika, DFO Chilika Wildlife, Amlan Nayak said, "Dolphin congregation is seen in many parts of the lake and about 50% and above dolphins are seen near the outer channel. So the census will be conducted as per the dates…

