A potentially tragic incident was averted at Gandhidham Station when a woman attempted to jump off the moving Gandhigram-Okha Special Train (Train No. 09435) as it was departing. Thanks to Constable Vikas Kumar's quick thinking and swift action, the woman was saved just in time. Demonstrating remarkable courage, Kumar acted promptly, managing to rescue the woman and prevent what could have been a fatal accident. UP Shocker: Woman Jumps Infront of Moving Train at Hapur Railway Station, Dies at Spot; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

दिनांक 23 नवम्बर, 2024 को ट्रेन संख्या 09435 गांधीग्राम - ओखा स्पेशल ट्रेन के गांधीधाम स्टेशन से छूटते समय एक महिला ने चलती ट्रेन से उतरने का प्रयास किया। कांस्टेबल विकास कुमार ने अपनी सूझबूझ से त्वरित कार्यवाही कर साहस से उसे बचाया। उनके इस साहसिक कदम ने न सिर्फ एक जिंदगी को… pic.twitter.com/nhPe3dIziF — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 25, 2024

