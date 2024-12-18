A minor quarrel between children in a residential society quickly turned into a shocking altercation, with one mother allegedly slapping a 6-year-old so hard that it left a visible bruise. The incident unfolded when a disagreement between two kids spiralled out of control. According to the video, the argument between the children escalated, and a confrontation between the mothers followed. In a heated exchange, one of the mothers is said to have slapped the child of the other, leaving a visible mark on the child's face. Neighbours were stunned by the intensity of the confrontation. What began as a minor dispute between children became a major showdown, drawing attention from residents in the area. Greater Noida Shocker: Man Pulls Woman by Hair, Slaps Her in Parking Lot of Omaxe Palm Green Society, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

6-Year-Old Child Left With Bruise After Being Slapped by Woman

Shocking! A minor quarrel between kids in a Greater Noida society escalates into chaos as one mother allegedly slaps a 6-year-old so hard it leaves a bruise. Tempers flare, and the neighborhood witnesses a major showdown! #GreaterNoida #JusticeForKids pic.twitter.com/3eILUzTLQ9 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)