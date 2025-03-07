A disturbing video has surfaced online, showing a six-year-old boy recounting a horrifying ordeal of bullying and abuse inside a school bus in Agra. In a now viral video, the child alleges, "He spit on his shoe and told me to lick it. I did. He also slapped me 30 times." The child further recounts, "When I said I’d tell my mother, he threatened to hang me and slit my throat." The victim, a Prep-2 student at Delhi Public School, Dayalbagh, claims the tormentor is an eight-year-old Class 2 student. As per reports, the victim’s father revealed that his son had been skipping school for a month, suffering from fever and fear, which led to the shocking revelation during a counseling session. Despite complaints to the school management, the family claims their concerns were ignored, and no action was taken against the accused student. Agra Shocker: 2 Men Blackmail 14-Year-Old Girl Using Private Photos and Audio Recordings, Force Her To Steal INR 2.5 Lakh From Family in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Manhunt.

6-Year-Old Forced to Lick Spit, Slapped 30 Times in Agra School Bus

आगरा (Uttar Pradesh) के डीपीएस दयालबाग स्कूल में एक 6 साल के कक्षा 2 के छात्र के साथ प्रताड़ना देखिए बच्चे को थूक चटवाया गया, बाथरूम में बंद कर पीटा गया, जूते उठवाए गए और जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई। बच्चे को 20-20 थप्पड़ मारे गए, जिससे वह मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से पीड़ित है। उसे… pic.twitter.com/XKQrTGdXEF — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) March 6, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

