The first flight of the Made in India indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft has reportedly been completed in Bengaluru by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday, March 28, 2024. According to Hindustan Aeronautics officials, the aircraft was airborne for 15 minutes during its first flight. The Indian Air Force is expecting the first light combat aircraft (LCA) Mark1A fighter aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd by March 31. The delivery is a part of a contract for Rs 48,000 crore that the Defence Ministry signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to buy 83 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft for the Indian Air Force. Indian Air Force to Order Around 100 More LCA Mark-1A Fighter Jets for over USD 8 Billion.

LCA Mark 1A Fighter Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight in Bengaluru

First flight of the Made in India indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft has been completed in Bengaluru by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited today. The aircraft was airborne for 15 minutes during its first flight: HAL officials. pic.twitter.com/RTUprRzpbO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

