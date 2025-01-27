In a horrific incident in Timri village, Jabalpur, four individuals were killed and two others seriously injured in a violent clash between two communities on Monday, January 27. The attack, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Paatan police station, involved members of the Sahu community who allegedly targeted the Pathak and Dubey families with swords. The long-standing dispute between the groups escalated into this deadly confrontation, leaving four youths dead on the spot. Additional SP Suryakant Sharma confirmed the attack and assured that a thorough investigation is underway. Police have launched a probe into the cause of the violence, which has sent shockwaves through the village. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Violent Sword Attack in Jabalpur’s Timri Village Leaves 4 Dead, 2 Injured

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Additional SP Suryakant Sharma says, "A dispute broke out between two parties in Timri village under Paatan police station. Members of the Sahu community attacked the Pathak and Dubey families with swords, resulting in the death of four individuals on… pic.twitter.com/EvHkt40uQZ — IANS (@ians_india) January 27, 2025

