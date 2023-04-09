BN Chandrappa has been appointed as the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. This comes just days ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Siddaramaiah Refutes Reports of Differences With DK Shivakumar (Watch Video).

BN Chandrappa Appointed KPCC President

BN Chandrappa appointed as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect: Congress pic.twitter.com/UxuayGUJdL — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

