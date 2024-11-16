A devastating fire in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of 10 newborns late Friday night. The fire, caused by an electrical short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly due to the oxygen-rich environment. Of the 54 babies in the NICU, 37 were rescued, 16 sustained minor injuries, and 7 are being treated in private hospitals. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as grieving parents gathered outside the hospital, demanding accountability. A mother tearfully asked, “Who will give me my child?” Many parents criticised the hospital for inadequate safety measures. Authorities, including the District Magistrate, confirmed investigations are underway to determine if negligence played a role. Stricter safety protocols have been demanded to prevent similar tragedies. The injured babies are receiving treatment, while the hospital faces scrutiny over its safety standards. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Newborns in Jhansi Medical College Fire, Says ‘Heart-Wrenching Incident, Every Possible Effort Being Made for Relief and Rescue’.

Jhansi Hospital Fire

"Kaun dega Mera baccha?" Tragedy struck the government-run medical College in Jhansi UP. In a heart wrenching incident, aleast 10 newborns were charred to death after the NICU caught fire at around 10:30 in the night. Inconsolable parents break down infront of mediapersons… pic.twitter.com/b3mL81tpPD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 15, 2024

Breaking: In a heart wrenching incident, 10 newborns died after NICU at Jhansi Medical College in UP's Jhansi district caught fire. pic.twitter.com/R7hRyHfV5Y — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 15, 2024

