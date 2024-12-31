Nine days after a young girl, Chetna, fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Keeratpura village, the ongoing rescue operation has failed to locate her. The Three-and-a-half-year-old girls who fell into the borewell on December 23 have not been reached despite the completion of a rescue tunnel. Authorities, including local officials, rescue teams, and heavy machinery, have been working tirelessly, but efforts continue to fall short. , Chetna tragically fell into a borewell while playing in Kotputli on Monday afternoon, December 23. CCTV footage captured the heart-wrenching moment as she waved for help from the deep hole. Her cries echoed from the borewell, prompting immediate action from the authorities. Guna Borewell Accident: 10-Year-Old Boy Brought Out of Borewell in Madhya Pradesh After 16-Hour Rescue Operation, Rushed to Hospital (Watch Video).

Rescuers Fail to Locate 3-Year-Old Chetna Trapped in Borewell for 9 Days

Kotputli, Rajasthan: Nine days after a girl fell into a borewell in Keeratpura village, the rescue operation has failed to locate her. Despite completing the tunnel, the rescue team has not reached the girl, administration efforts continue to fall short, and public hopes are… pic.twitter.com/QqNDMZCYR5 — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)