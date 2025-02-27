A leopard sustained injuries after colliding with a motorcycle while crossing the road at Nadukani Marapalam, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The incident occurred around 8 AM on Thursday, when Rajan, a resident of Gudalur, accidentally struck the animal while riding his bike. Both the leopard and the rider fell to the ground. While Rajan escaped with minor injuries, the leopard appeared stunned and motionless for a short while before regaining consciousness and disappearing into the nearby forest. Officials from the Forest Department reviewed the footage and examined the site, concluding that the leopard did not suffer significant visible injuries. Leopard Attack in Bahraich: 5 People Injured After Big Cat Attacks Villagers in Bargadwa, Authorities Urge Caution (Watch Videos).

Leopard Injured in Bike Collision Near Kerala-Tamil Nadu Border

#Kerala: A leopard was injured after being hit by a speeding bike while crossing the road at Nadukani Marapalam on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The incident occurred around 8 am on Thursday when the bike, ridden by Rajan, a native of Gudalur, collided with the animal. The… pic.twitter.com/tQMRpwZo2B — South First (@TheSouthfirst) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)