A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Topsia area of Kolkata on Friday, December 20, causing widespread panic among residents. As thick smoke billowed from the site, 15 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. Videos shared on social media captured the intense smoke and chaotic scenes as fire crews worked to douse the flames. The cause of the fire remains unclear. Authorities are on the ground, and the situation is being closely monitored as rescue efforts continue. Kolkata Fire Video: 17 Houses Gutted in Major Blaze in Nimtala; No Casualties Reported, West Bengal Ministers Rush to Scene.

Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata’s Topsia Slum

#WATCH | West Bengal | Fire breaks out in a slum cluster in Topsia area of Kolkata, 15 fire tenders on the spot pic.twitter.com/TlW1tFupKD — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

VIDEO | West Bengal: Fire breaks out in slum area of Tiljala in #Kolkata. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/V3QMIzGdgD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2024

