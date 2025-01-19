A Hyderabad woman was shocked to discover a live snail in her avocado quinoa salad ordered from Shoyu, a restaurant known for its “gourmet Asian cuisine.” The order was placed via the Swiggy app. The woman shared a video on Instagram showing the snail and the salad, with the napkin branded with Shoyu’s name, sparking widespread criticism online. The video has since gone viral, drawing attention to the restaurant’s hygiene standards. Shoyu has yet to respond to the incident. The discovery has raised concerns among customers about food safety, particularly from premium dining establishments. Social media users have called for strict action against the restaurant and an explanation from the management. Bengaluru Man Finds Live Snail in Salad Ordered Via Food Delivery App Swiggy, Company Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Live Snail Found in Hyderabad Woman’s Avocado Quinoa Salad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Let’s Food Up (@theironyou)

