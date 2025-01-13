The Indian Army celebrated the festival of Lohri near the international border in RS Pura, Jammu. Troops were seen making rounds around the Lohri fire, participating in traditional dances and marking the joyous occasion with enthusiasm. The celebrations highlighted the spirit of camaraderie and festivity among the soldiers, who took a moment to enjoy the cultural tradition during their duty. The event was part of the larger celebrations of Lohri 2025, which is widely celebrated in various parts of India. Lohri 2025 Date and Sankranti Time: Know Rituals, Traditions and Significance To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

Indian Army Dances in Joy During Festive Celebrations

