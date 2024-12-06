A powerful blast occurred at an illegal gas warehouse in the Dubagga area of Lucknow, resulting in serious injuries to several individuals. The explosion, which took place in the early hours of the morning, sent shockwaves through the nearby area and caused significant damage to the warehouse and surrounding structures. Emergency services, including the police and fire brigade, rushed to the scene immediately after the blast. Firefighters worked diligently to contain the fire and prevent further explosions. Authorities confirmed that all the injured individuals were promptly taken to the trauma centre for treatment. Their conditions remain serious, and medical teams are providing necessary care. Lucknow: Sub-Inspector Dies After Being Run Over by Train in Uttar Pradesh.

Blast in Illegal Gas Warehouse in Dubagga Injures Several, Fire Brigade

