Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, it is reported that Sadhus beat several people in Prayagraj after a power cut at Kumbh Mela. It is reported that 15 people, including two contractors, were beaten by sadhus after a power cut at Prayagraj Kumbh. It is alleged that the sadhus attacked electricity workers and also snatched police batons. A total of eight people were injured in the attack. A police complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 2 Crore Plus Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam So Far on Makar Sankranti at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Watch Videos).

Sadhus Beat People After Power Cut in Mahakumbh

