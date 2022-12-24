BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore is conscious but has sustained some injury on his chest, said Dr Kapil Zirpe, Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital, Pune, who has been treating the leader. Dr Kapil also said that Gore's pulse rate and BP level are normal. The BJP MLA met with an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur road in Satara district near Malthan last night. After the accident, Gore was been admitted to a Pune hospital along with his driver and two guards. The accident took place after the car Gore was travelling in fell off a bridge near Phaltan. Maharashtra Road Accident: BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, Three Others Injured As Car Falls off Bridge in Satara District.

Jaykumar Gore Is Conscious

