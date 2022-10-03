In what can be seen as a bad news for people who love alcohol, Maharashtra excise minister Shambhuraj Desai on Monday directed excise officials of Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts to draft proposals against people who smuggle alcohol from Goa to the state. Desai has instructed excise officials to send smugglers to the police administration. He also directed officials to invoke Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them. Mumbai Shocker: Father Dies of Shock After Learning About Son's Death During Garba Event in Virar.

MCOCA Against Those Bringing Alcohol From Goa to Maharashtra

