In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a minor girl was allegedly molested by a man in Solapur. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the road. The 1-minute 4-second video clip shows a man walking behind a minor girl on an isolated street in Solapur. As the video moves further, the man can be seen following the minor girl and later pulling her to the other side of the street and molesting her. The video ends with the man letting off the minor girl as another man walks on the same street. However, the accused can be seen following the minor girl once again. The shocking video has raised concerns over the safety of minor girls and women in Solapur and Maharashtra. Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor Daughter in Chembur, Booked Under POCSO Act.

Man Molests Minor Girl in Maharashtra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)