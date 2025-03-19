A disturbing incident has emerged from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a man undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre was brutally murdered. The accused, identified as Gaurav and Amit, allegedly suffocated the victim, Faizal, by stuffing a cloth in his mouth before strangling him to death. According to police reports, after committing the crime, the accused dragged Faizal’s body out of the centre and abandoned it outside. The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns about safety within rehabilitation facilities. Authorities acted swiftly, arresting both suspects, but the exact motive behind the murder remains unknown. Investigators are questioning the accused to determine what led to the brutal killing. Meanwhile, Faizal’s family is demanding justice, urging authorities to take strict action. Murder Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Man Stabs Father to Death in Broad Daylight in Telangana’s Kushaiguda, Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Man Strangled to Death at De-Addiction Centre

⚠️ Trigger Warning : Sensitive Visual ⚠️ यूपी : जिला बिजनौर के नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में भर्ती फैजल की गौरव और अमित ने मुंह में कपड़ा ठूंसकर, गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। फिर लाश को घसीटकर केंद्र के बाहर फेंक दिया। दोनों हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार हैं, लेकिन हत्या की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/FwmxEfvzbp — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 19, 2025

