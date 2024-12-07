The Government Secondary Ashram School in Nashik's Ambupada village, Maharashtra, is facing a severe shortage of teaching staff, with only two teachers available for over 100 students. Principal KB Bachav revealed that the school has been operating with just two teachers for the past six months despite a requirement for four. Bachav expressed his concerns, stating that while a math teacher was provided just before exams, an English teacher is still needed. He added that he had raised the issue with the project officer and submitted letters requesting additional staff. The principal has now appealed for urgent assistance to address the critical shortage. Nashik Bee Attack: Several Tourists on Trek to Harihar Fort Injured After Swarm of Bees Attacks Them, Video Surfaces.

Nashik School Faces Teacher Shortage

#WATCH | KB Bachav, Principal says, "For the last 6 months, only 2 teachers are available...whereas there is a need for 4 teachers...I spoke to the project officer regarding this and have also written letters...we got a maths teacher when exams were about to start...we need a… pic.twitter.com/F5TUZobmN4 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

