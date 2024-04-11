Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced the fourth list of 9 candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 and one candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Election Commission of India (EC) announced that Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will take place in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 01. Counting of votes will be done along with all other states on June 4. Odisha's Ruling BJD, Opposition BJP File Complaint Before EC Against Each Other Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Odisha Elections 2024

#WATCH | Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik announces the fourth list of 9 candidates for Odisha Assembly Elections and One candidate for Lok Sabha Elections. (Source-BJD) pic.twitter.com/ZefTv5GPsm — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

