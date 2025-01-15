Patna Police have apprehended Sanjay Yadav, a 24-year-old man, for attempting to extort ₹30 lakh from Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Singh. The accused, who is unemployed, allegedly invoked the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to intimidate the minister into complying with his demands. According to officials, Yadav was tracked down in Uttar Pradesh following an investigation and later brought to Patna for further questioning. Authorities suspect he used Lawrence Bishnoi's name to lend credibility to his threats despite having no known connections to the gangster. Bihar: Inspector Learning to Drive Runs Over Man, Rams Police Van Into Stall in Vaishali; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Man Uses Lawrence Bishnoi's Name in INR 30 Lakh Extortion Attempt

Bihar: Patna Police arrested 24-year-old Sanjay Yadav, who demanded 30 lakh rupees in extortion from Bihar's Minister Santosh Kumar Singh. He (Sanjay Yadav) is an unemployed man, used the name of Lawrence Bishnoi to threaten the minister. After an investigation, he was arrested… pic.twitter.com/xVLura404I — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)